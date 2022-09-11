MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $28,370.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001380 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

