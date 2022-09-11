Mdex 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.58 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $69.11 million and $3.58 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,618.64 or 0.99927532 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036663 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,804,938 coins. Mdex’s official website is mdex.com/#. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.