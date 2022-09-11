Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $163.09 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.05 and a 200-day moving average of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medpace will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 38.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186,518 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 44.1% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 481,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 147,225 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 18.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,750,000 after buying an additional 108,133 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

