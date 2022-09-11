Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.0381 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $47,043.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,762.26 or 0.08157162 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00072297 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,701,469 coins and its circulating supply is 80,701,371 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

