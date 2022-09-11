Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $4.10

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $67.77 million and $1.75 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00018975 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 34.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pay It Now (PIN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MetaGO (GO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ETH Fan Token (EFT) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,520,370 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

