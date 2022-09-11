Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Holdings Boosted by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Methode Electronics accounts for 1.0% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of MEI stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

