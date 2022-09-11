M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target Raised to GBX 270 at Morgan Stanley

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.14.

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. M&G has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

