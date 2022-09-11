MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MGM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.31.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM opened at $35.06 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 624,530 shares of company stock worth $21,491,264 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 690.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 162,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,989 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 711,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

