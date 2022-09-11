MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $223,070.69 and $80.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

