MobiFi Hits One Day Volume of $18,361.00 (MoFi)

MobiFi (MoFi) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One MobiFi coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MobiFi has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. MobiFi has a total market cap of $153,471.46 and $18,361.00 worth of MobiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MobiFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.77 or 1.00001038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036635 BTC.

MobiFi Coin Profile

MobiFi (MoFi) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. MobiFi’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,932,696 coins. MobiFi’s official website is mobifi.io. MobiFi’s official Twitter account is @mobi_fi.

Buying and Selling MobiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiFi is a financial orchestrator for Mobility as a Service (MaaS). It provides a transparent platform with a tokenized payment system to connect mobility service providers and users. Its DeFi bridge makes it possible to turn unused credit into a yield engine.The MoFi token uses Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, and it is the primary utility token to be used in exchange for SMiles, i.e., mobility services. When a user exchanges a MoFi token for SMiles, the MoFi will be burned. In this way, the MoFi token is deflationary, and over time, the total volume will be reduced. This mechanism of limited supply and ever reducing volume is intended to increase the value of the MoFi token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MobiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.