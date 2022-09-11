Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.75.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $142.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average of $151.61. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $464.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $542,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 608,048 shares of company stock valued at $96,021,642. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

