Moola Hits Market Cap of $834,327.95 (AXPR)

Moola (AXPR) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Moola coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moola has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Moola has a market cap of $834,327.95 and $60,130.00 worth of Moola was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moola Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Moola’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. Moola’s official Twitter account is @mlatoken.

Buying and Selling Moola

According to CryptoCompare, “Moola MLA is a defi statistics platform and deflation yield farming dapp on the Binance Smart Chain. “

