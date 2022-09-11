Morgan Stanley Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $54.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $49.56 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

