Morgan Stanley Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $250.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.35.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $209.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.73. FedEx has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank raised its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

