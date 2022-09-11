Morgan Stanley Cuts Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target to €30.00

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Scor from €26.00 ($26.53) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC cut shares of Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Scor from €24.50 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Scor Price Performance

SCRYY opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Scor has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.27.

About Scor

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Articles

