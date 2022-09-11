Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

