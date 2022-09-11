National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.

National Vision Price Performance

EYE stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.67 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Vision by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 207.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 235,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 159,001 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at $2,200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 1,232.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 77,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at $398,000.

About National Vision

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.