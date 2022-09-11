National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.
National Vision Price Performance
EYE stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $65.92.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.67 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Vision by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 207.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 235,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 159,001 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at $2,200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 1,232.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 77,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at $398,000.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Vision (EYE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.