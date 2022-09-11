Needham & Company LLC Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $210.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.