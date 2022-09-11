NerveNetwork (NVT) Price Hits $0.0134 on Exchanges

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $79,671.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NerveNetwork has traded up 1% against the dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NerveNetwork alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00162584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00095485 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NVT is a PoC coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem.For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains.Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT).Proof of Credit (PoC) is a special PoS protocol where the credit is a special kind of stake quantifying whether the node's activity is beneficial to the system. Any nodes cannot change their credits arbitrarily.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NerveNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NerveNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.