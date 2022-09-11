NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

NRR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.39) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.03) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NRR opened at GBX 79.40 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £245.93 million and a PE ratio of 3,970.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.60 ($1.23).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

