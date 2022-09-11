NFT Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $21.60 and approximately $366,179.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,550.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00059325 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00068072 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005512 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00076363 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.