NFTPad (NFTPAD) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. NFTPad has a market cap of $26,620.84 and approximately $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTPad has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One NFTPad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00775787 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014742 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019819 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About NFTPad
NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial.
NFTPad Coin Trading
