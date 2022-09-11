NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of €58.00 ($59.18).

NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.

NN Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.3865 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Further Reading

