Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STEM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.71.

NYSE:STEM opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stem has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.33.

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $254,844.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $2,355,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $254,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 760,042 shares of company stock valued at $11,634,933 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

