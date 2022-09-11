Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STEM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.71.
Stem Stock Performance
NYSE:STEM opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stem has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stem
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stem
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stem (STEM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.