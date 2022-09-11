Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Bank of America raised Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NWN stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 77.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.