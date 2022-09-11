NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 994,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 476,691 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.73 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

