Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Senior Officer Sells C$10,650.00 in Stock

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Steve Perkins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$10,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,604,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,139,469.77.
Steve Perkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 2nd, Steve Perkins sold 10,500 shares of Nubeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$7,560.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Steve Perkins sold 14,400 shares of Nubeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$14,879.52.
- On Monday, August 8th, Steve Perkins sold 9,600 shares of Nubeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$10,089.60.
Nubeva Technologies Stock Performance
NBVA traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.77. 48,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.45 million and a PE ratio of -12.03. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$2.53.
About Nubeva Technologies
Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.