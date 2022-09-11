Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Senior Officer Sells C$10,650.00 in Stock

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Steve Perkins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$10,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,604,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,139,469.77.

Steve Perkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 2nd, Steve Perkins sold 10,500 shares of Nubeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$7,560.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Steve Perkins sold 14,400 shares of Nubeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$14,879.52.

On Monday, August 8th, Steve Perkins sold 9,600 shares of Nubeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$10,089.60.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Performance

NBVA traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.77. 48,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.45 million and a PE ratio of -12.03. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$2.53.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

