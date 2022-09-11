OctoFi (OCTO) Trading 22.8% Higher This Week

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00009617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $119,597.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,618.64 or 0.99927532 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036663 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 17th, 2020. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another.An All-in-One DeFi platform that helps users find top opportunities while rewarding them for being a holder. Revenue earned on platform is 100% returned to eligible holders monthly.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

