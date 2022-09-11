Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Shares Purchased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Ocwen Financial Price Performance

Ocwen Financial Profile

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16.

(Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.