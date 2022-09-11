Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at ING Group

ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie downgraded Omnicom Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.90.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $70.41 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,739,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50,255 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $224,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $963,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.