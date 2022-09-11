Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Receives $8.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

ONXXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ontex Group from €10.50 ($10.71) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Ontex Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €6.80 ($6.94) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Ontex Group alerts:

Ontex Group Price Performance

Shares of Ontex Group stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Ontex Group has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Ontex Group Company Profile

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.