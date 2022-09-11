Opium (OPIUM) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Opium (OPIUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Opium has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $818,257.17 and $43,702.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035690 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.63 or 0.99851332 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036384 BTC.
Opium Profile
Opium (CRYPTO:OPIUM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. The official website for Opium is www.opium.network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.
Buying and Selling Opium
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.