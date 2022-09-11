OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Acquired by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,673 shares during the quarter. OptimizeRx accounts for 4.8% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 2.94% of OptimizeRx worth $20,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

OPRX stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 183,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,956. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The company has a market cap of $290.40 million, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 0.81.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Edward Stelmakh purchased 3,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $46,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $163,603.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,493.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward Stelmakh acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $469,782 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

