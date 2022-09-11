Orca Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Orca coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00004090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orca has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Orca has a market capitalization of $19.67 million and approximately $375,109.00 worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00035892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.61 or 0.99981983 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036537 BTC.

About Orca

Orca is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,224,409 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orca’s official website is www.orca.so.

Orca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana.”

