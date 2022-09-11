Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Oriental Land Stock Up 0.9 %

OLCLY opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.92 and a beta of 0.21.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $757.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oriental Land will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

