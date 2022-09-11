Pacoca (PACOCA) Tops One Day Volume of $13,766.00

Pacoca (PACOCA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Pacoca has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pacoca has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $13,766.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pacoca coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pacoca alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002025 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000182 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000481 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Pacoca Profile

Pacoca (CRYPTO:PACOCA) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2021. Pacoca’s total supply is 142,811,394 coins and its circulating supply is 123,107,414 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io.

Buying and Selling Pacoca

According to CryptoCompare, “Paçoca is a portfolio manager where users can track their DeFi assets, invest in smart vaults with compounding yields, and trade tokens at the best rates using the decentralized exchange aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pacoca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pacoca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pacoca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pacoca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pacoca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.