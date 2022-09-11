Page Arthur B Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Page Arthur B cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.8% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MA traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,627. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $324.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.