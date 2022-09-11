Page Arthur B Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Page Arthur B lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,858. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

