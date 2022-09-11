Page Arthur B Sells 165 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Page Arthur B lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.1% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.18. 9,573,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,618,358. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

