Page Arthur B Sells 785 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Page Arthur B trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for about 1.4% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.87. 767,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.07. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $136.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

