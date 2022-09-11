Page Arthur B Sells 865 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Page Arthur B reduced its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for about 2.8% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Nestlé by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSRGY traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $116.62. 382,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,359. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $106.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

