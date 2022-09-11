Palo Alto Investors LP Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,774,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289,328 shares during the period. Epizyme comprises approximately 0.6% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPZM. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Epizyme by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPZM. Wedbush downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NASDAQ:EPZM remained flat at $1.47 during trading hours on Friday. 7,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,203. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $247.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 391.90% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

