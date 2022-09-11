Palo Alto Investors LP Reduces Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Palo Alto Investors LP lessened its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,491,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 343,044 shares during the period. Vanda Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.2% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,956,000 after buying an additional 735,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 229,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 194.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 996,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VNDA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.29. 313,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,415. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $582.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,762.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $37,023.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at $992,831.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,544 shares of company stock valued at $87,181. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.