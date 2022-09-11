Palo Alto Investors LP Sells 343,044 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Palo Alto Investors LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 343,044 shares during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.2% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 151,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNDA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 313,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,415. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $582.00 million, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,762.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,544 shares of company stock worth $87,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

