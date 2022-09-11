Palo Alto Investors LP Sells 86,043 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Palo Alto Investors LP lessened its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,043 shares during the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals comprises about 4.2% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned approximately 1.39% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $54,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Shares of ACAD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,296. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

