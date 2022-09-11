Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several research firms recently commented on PAAS. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 92.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 162.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 168,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 104,289 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 30.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $15.88 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

