Pangolin Reaches Market Cap of $6.17 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $222,040.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Pangolin

Pangolin (CRYPTO:PNG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,806,491 coins. Pangolin’s official website is pangolin.exchange. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Pangolin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap's. Pangolin offers three critically important benefits: fast and cheap trades, community-driven development, and a fair and open token distribution.PNG is the Pangolin governance token. PNG holders can use their tokens to provide liquidity in Pangolin's pools and vote on proposals.”

