Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Sold by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. cut its holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,544,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,544,617 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Patria Investments worth $116,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Patria Investments by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,852 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Patria Investments by 319.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 43,370 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patria Investments by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 217,335 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 225,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,021,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,350,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of PAX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. 60,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,644. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $794.76 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

