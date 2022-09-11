PDT Partners LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Qualys accounts for 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Qualys by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Qualys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,122,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,387 shares of company stock worth $5,802,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys Stock Up 3.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.85. 677,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,630. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.48 and a 1 year high of $160.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.