PDT Partners LLC Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 0.7% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 384.7% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,334,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $415,089 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $4.06 on Friday, reaching $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,865. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.14.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

